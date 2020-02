1 / 7

Facts that one must check out about Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

The horror genre in Bollywood films has always been a rollercoaster ride. Many films like Stree, Pari and Game Over among others have worked very well over the years. Meanwhile, the trailer of the Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer horror thriller, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship has released. The 2 minutes 53 seconds trailer keeps you hooked throughout and promises you a thrilling and exciting movie to look forward to. Vicky Kaushal, who is on a spree of blockbusters, was last seen in URI and Manmarziyaan which gained him immense critical acclaim and love from the audience while Bhumi Pednekar had a fantastic 2019 with some fantastic releases like Sonchiriya, Saandh Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh which definitely made her the critics' favourite. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident. It is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.

Photo Credit : Instagram