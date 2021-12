1 / 6

Celebrity grooms who made dapper statements on their big day

When it comes to the handsome celebrities who turned dashing grooms, there are a lot of exciting names that pop up in our minds. These celebs have always put forward a variety of dapper Indian looks true to their style, and complemented their brides to perfection. Whether it is picking the right kind of sherwani or balancing the look with elegant accessories, these celebs have nailed it. Here's a look at 5 celebrity grooms who made a statement on their wedding day with their looks.

Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram