Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is increasing the excitement level among the fans with each passing day. The makers have opted for digital release and it will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. In the film, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the role of a dance choreographer. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads. The stellar cast also includes Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.