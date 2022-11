Vicky Kaushal spotted at airport

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s starring Govinda Naam Mera is all set for release on December 16 on Disney +Hotstar. The star cast is currently busy promoting the film on all platforms. Today, Vicky was spotted at the airport as he returned from Kolkata after the promotions. He was looking cool in comfy attire and also smiled at the shutterbugs.