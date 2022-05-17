5 PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif that prove they love travelling the world together

1 / 6

Vicky Katrina's travel pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. The lovebirds never fail to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey pictures and also never hesitate in showering love on each other on social media. Recently Vicky and Katrina have left their fans gushing over their travel pictures that they posted on Instagram. Today, we list down some of their best travel pictures and we bet you would want to pack your bags right away.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram