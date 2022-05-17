5 PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif that prove they love travelling the world together

    Vicky Katrina's travel pictures

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. The lovebirds never fail to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey pictures and also never hesitate in showering love on each other on social media. Recently Vicky and Katrina have left their fans gushing over their travel pictures that they posted on Instagram. Today, we list down some of their best travel pictures and we bet you would want to pack your bags right away.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    The sunkissed posers

    Vicky and Katrina are indeed quite stylish and it is evident from this picture. We can see the URI: The Surgical Strike star lying on his wife's lap as they look away from the camera and can be seen having a gala time on a yacht.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    The pool babies

    Vicky and Kat literally raise the temperatures of the pool with their presence in it. In the picture we can see them hugging each other as they are soaked in the pool.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    The happy babies

    The couple that smiles together, stays together. We bet this picture would bring a smile on your faces. Kat and Vicky appear to be on cloud 9 and in their happy spaces as they enjoy one of the best places in New York.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    The kiss of love?

    Be it India or US, Vicky's love for Kat will remain unchanged and this picture is proof. Look at them enjoying their love-filled moment together amidst the stunning backdrop of New York.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Being touristy

    The couple that travels together, stays together. Look at Vicky and Kat walking together on the streets of New York. Don't they look super happy?

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram