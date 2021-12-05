Athiya & KL Rahul's red carpet debut to Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's home, see this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Red Carpet Debut

This past week, Bollywood witnessed quite a few firsts. From Ahan Shetty making his debut to Vicky Kaushal warmly acknowledging the paparazzi when they wished him ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, it has been quite something. Another first was Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul officially making their red carpet debut. The couple had made their relationship Instagram official recently and posed together as a couple at the premiere of Tadap. The lovebirds made for a striking pair as they posed for the paparazzi together. Ahan, too, walked hand in hand with his girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani