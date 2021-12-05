Athiya & KL Rahul's red carpet debut to Vicky Kaushal at Katrina Kaif's home, see this week's viral photos

This past week, Bollywood witnessed quite a few firsts. From Ahan Shetty making his debut to Vicky Kaushal warmly acknowledging the paparazzi when they wished him ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, it has been quite something. Another first was Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul officially making their red carpet debut. The couple had made their relationship Instagram official recently and posed together as a couple at the premiere of Tadap. The lovebirds made for a striking pair as they posed for the paparazzi together. Ahan, too, walked hand in hand with his girlfriend Tania Shroff.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday wrapped up an intense action-packed schedule with boxing Champion Mike Tyson in the US for Liger last week. The makers shared a new set of photos to announce that they wrapped up the shooting of the USA schedule with a dinner party.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Vicky Kaushal humbly confirmed that his wedding with Katrina Kaif is well underway as he was seen arriving at his ladylove's residence. Vicky stepped outside his car and with folded hands thanked shutterbugs as they wished him for the wedding. He was then snapped leaving later that night around 12:50 AM.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the red carpet by storm as they attended the British Fashion Awards 2021. The couple looked chic in their fashionable avatars but it was certainly their chemistry that left everyone impressed.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the weekend on a stylish note as they enjoyed a night out together with director Karan Johar. Sharing a slew of stunning photos, Johar said, “Rock and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”
Looks like the cricket ladies club is shaping up pretty well and these recent photos are proof enough. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty recently joined wives of Indian cricket players for a fun evening session. The girl gang were hanging out over food, desserts and selfies as they all donned white outfits.