Kartik Aaryan

Kartik has always been up with his fashion sense when it comes to going casual and cool. He recently shared pictures from his trip to Europe with his friends and one that blew our mind is his ripped jeans with an orange & black sweatshirt with black Chelsea boots to top the whole look. Have a look at how Kartik has no limits to style his casual wear so elegantly every day!

Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan Instagram