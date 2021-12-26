Katrina & Vicky first Christmas to Ranveer Singh spotting with Deepika’s family, see this week's viral photos

The entertainment industry remained buzzed with the happening news. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan testing negative to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first Christmas celebration—all pictures were trending on social media. Well, the newlywed couple continue to trend on social media even after so many days of their marriage. The couple is managing to take the internet by storm. Their inside pictures of celebration is also going around on social media. On the other side, Alia Bhatt took the ethnic route for the promotion of her upcoming film RRR. She is making her debut in Telugu industry. Shilpa Shetty was also clicked at the airport with her daughter.
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out after being tested negative. She was seen with her family at the Kapoor’s annual lunch.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her on social media in which she is seen wearing a plain white T shirt and brown casual pants. She is looking very elegant in simple attire.
Alia Bhatt was seen in a beautiful saree for the promotion of her upcoming film RRR. The film is slated to release next month.
Ranveer Singh stepped out in the city to celebrate Christmas with his wife Deepika Padukone’s family. He was clicked entering the restaurant.
Shilpa Shetty along with her daughter and others went to Mussoorie to celebrate Christmas. She has shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle.