PHOTOS: 5 times Vicky Kaushal's smile raised the 'josh' of his fans & made them fall in love with him

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram on Diwali and posted a picture of him wearing a kurta and took a stole around his neck. He held a Diya in his hand and posed with a cute smile that is enough to race the hearts of all his fans.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's infectious smile looks even more bright in this picture as the actor stands right under the sunlight. We bet girls would go gaga over this sun-kissed pictures.
Photo Credit : Vicky's sun-kissed smile
Vicky had taken to his Instagram to post a picture of him holding a Ganapati painting that looked like he had drawn. The actor smiled his heart out as he held the painting in his hand and posed for the camera.
Vicky had recently posted a picture of him holding a laddoo in his hands as he was in a celebratory mood after his film Sardar Udham received great reviews. This is indeed his victory smile.
Vicky Kaushal and his smile can never go unnoticed by his fans. This picture screams cuteness from every angle.