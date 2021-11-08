PHOTOS: 5 times Vicky Kaushal's smile raised the 'josh' of his fans & made them fall in love with him

Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:49 PM IST
   
    Vicky's Happy Diwali smile

    Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram on Diwali and posted a picture of him wearing a kurta and took a stole around his neck. He held a Diya in his hand and posed with a cute smile that is enough to race the hearts of all his fans.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Vicky's sun-kissed smile

    Vicky Kaushal's infectious smile looks even more bright in this picture as the actor stands right under the sunlight. We bet girls would go gaga over this sun-kissed pictures.

    Photo Credit : Vicky's sun-kissed smile

    Vicky's 'I'm an artist' smile

    Vicky had taken to his Instagram to post a picture of him holding a Ganapati painting that looked like he had drawn. The actor smiled his heart out as he held the painting in his hand and posed for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Vicky's 'I love laddoos' smile

    Vicky had recently posted a picture of him holding a laddoo in his hands as he was in a celebratory mood after his film Sardar Udham received great reviews. This is indeed his victory smile.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Vicky's infectious smile

    Vicky Kaushal and his smile can never go unnoticed by his fans. This picture screams cuteness from every angle.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram