Check out these photos of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is giving visual treats to his fans throughout the lockdown. The actor recently shared a throwback picture of his movie Raman Raghav which completed 4 years recently. The actor had taken to Instagram on Wednesday to recall one of his early films, Raman Raghav. Anurag Kashyap has directed the 2016 psychological thriller quoting" Sharing a bare-chested picture from the film, Vicky wrote: “Taar bijli se patle hamare piya.” The star has some intriguing films in his kitty-there is Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, a three-part movie, Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar and he is all set to reunite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and of course ! the ambitious historical drama Takht by Karan Johar, where Vicky will portray Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, according to some reports. His past movies which include Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju made one of the most promising actors of the Indian film industry. Then, in 2019, came Uri: The Surgical Strike which received both theatrical and critical success. The actor even received the best actor award at the 66th National Film Awards for the same along with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar. Being an Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer, the actor's father told him to get a proper degree before pursuing his dreams of joining Bollywood. In 2015 the magic finally occurred, Kaushal played his first leading role in the independent drama Masaan, for which he was appreciated widely by film critics. Today we have these photos of the actor where he utilised his beautiful balcony to create magic with his pictures on social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram