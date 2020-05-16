Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the Uri star which proves he is the internet’s boyfriend

1 / 14

On the Raazi actor's birthday, we have a little treat for you ladies

Bollywood's Heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turns 32 today. The actor is currently in Mumbai with his family and we are surely looking forward to some delightful birthday post from the Raazi star's social account on his important day. Just yesterday, Vicky shared a picture of himself with a slogan tee shirt and the tee read' Explain your Rules'. Vicky Kaushal is here to lrue, with movies like Masaan (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Raazi (2018) and Manmarziyaan (2018), Uri (2019) to his credit. But Kaushal, just like any other outsider, had no easy start. Although the Masaan actor had an offer letter from an IT firm, he decided to follow his Bollywood dreams. Being an Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer, the actor's father told his to get a proper degree before pursuing his dreams of joining Bollywood. In 2015 the magic finally occurred, Kaushal played his first leading role in the independent drama Masaan, for which he was appreciated widely by film critics. Recalling the same, the actor had shared his father's reaction in a Humans of Bombay post" Finally Masaan released in 2015. And that’s when my dad saw my performance on a big screen. He was really proud -- when he got a phone call from one of his friends - saying ‘Vicky ke papa’ He called me in 10 mins saying ‘you know what happened? Someone called me Vicky’s dad today!". The next notable screen appearance by Vicky Kaushal was in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, and he got his first big break with Lust Stories in digital platform. Although Masaan introduced him as a leading actor, he became a household name with Lust Stories and Raazi. After that Vicky delivered in Sanju and Manmarziyaan stellar results. Sanju in fact got him several awards as well as the supporting co-star. The rest is history, Vicky did justice to his roles on the big screen and on digital platforms as well. On the work front, the actor has some interesting projects coming up in the future. He will be playing the titular role in the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh. It has been co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and is directed by noted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The movie also features Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Vicky is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by Karan Johar. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to be released next year. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, we have these jaw-dropping photos of the Raazi actor which will make your day, Check them out.

