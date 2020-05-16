Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the Uri star which proves he is the internet’s boyfriend

Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today and we have these most liked pictures of the Uri star just for you as his birthday treat, Check them out.
31349 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 11:36 am
    On the Raazi actor's birthday, we have a little treat for you ladies

    Bollywood's Heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turns 32 today. The actor is currently in Mumbai with his family and we are surely looking forward to some delightful birthday post from the Raazi star's social account on his important day. Just yesterday, Vicky shared a picture of himself with a slogan tee shirt and the tee read' Explain your Rules'. Vicky Kaushal is here to lrue, with movies like Masaan (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Raazi (2018) and Manmarziyaan (2018), Uri (2019) to his credit. But Kaushal, just like any other outsider, had no easy start. Although the Masaan actor had an offer letter from an IT firm, he decided to follow his Bollywood dreams. Being an Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer, the actor's father told his to get a proper degree before pursuing his dreams of joining Bollywood. In 2015 the magic finally occurred, Kaushal played his first leading role in the independent drama Masaan, for which he was appreciated widely by film critics. Recalling the same, the actor had shared his father's reaction in a Humans of Bombay post" Finally Masaan released in 2015. And that’s when my dad saw my performance on a big screen. He was really proud -- when he got a phone call from one of his friends - saying ‘Vicky ke papa’ He called me in 10 mins saying ‘you know what happened? Someone called me Vicky’s dad today!". The next notable screen appearance by Vicky Kaushal was in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, and he got his first big break with Lust Stories in digital platform. Although Masaan introduced him as a leading actor, he became a household name with Lust Stories and Raazi. After that Vicky delivered in Sanju and Manmarziyaan stellar results. Sanju in fact got him several awards as well as the supporting co-star. The rest is history, Vicky did justice to his roles on the big screen and on digital platforms as well. On the work front, the actor has some interesting projects coming up in the future. He will be playing the titular role in the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh. It has been co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and is directed by noted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The movie also features Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Vicky is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by Karan Johar. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to be released next year. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, we have these jaw-dropping photos of the Raazi actor which will make your day, Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His sharp looks

    When everything looks good on you, then you are called Vicky Kaushal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BRB! Crushing

    When you think look like that in your sunnies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Heating up our screens

    Oh la la ! White never looked this good.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rocking the tux

    6 feet of tall handsome man in a tuxedo is not less than a treat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nothing is more appealing than a man in uniform

    Vicky in an army uniform is a really treat on Saturday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When the icecream is super cold but You are Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky enjoys his dessert and we enjoy ours in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His eyes which tell a story

    Blessing our feed with his smoldering eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    What a stunner !

    It is just us or did it get really hot out here?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Our flight will surely crash

    With this one on board it surely will.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Playdate in the background

    Our Raazi crush is back with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When you are blessed with good looks

    Tall, dark and handsome Vicky stealing hearts with this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Look at this cutie

    The heart stealer in his cutest form.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When you just want to keep looking at him forever

    Isn't he just perfect??

    Photo Credit : Instagram

