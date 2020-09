1 / 8

How celebrities managed to get the perfect snap indoors

Vicky Kaushal has managed to make fans fall in love with him yet again with his social media all over again. Last month, on Independence Day, Vicky Kaushal had dropped a glimpse of him playing the Veena and he recently shared yet another throwback video of him acing a musical raag on the Veena. With a sweet smile on his face, Vicky won over fans with his musical talent of playing a veena like a pro. The handsome star shared the video and wrote, “Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions.” The star has some intriguing films in his kitty-there is Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, a three-part movie, Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar and he is all set to reunite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and of course ! the ambitious historical drama Takht by Karan Johar, where Vicky will portray Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, according to some reports. His past movies which include Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju made one of the most promising actors of the Indian film industry. Then, in 2019, came Uri: The Surgical Strike which received both theatrical and critical success. The actor even received the best actor award at the 66th National Film Awards for the same along with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar. Today we have decoded how the actor managed to get some noteworthy photos of himself this lockdown indoors along with other celebrities who utilised their homes for some stellar pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram