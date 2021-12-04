Vicky Kaushal’s traditional looks prove he will be the most dashing dulha

1 / 5

Vicky Kaushal Ethnic style file

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the major talk of the town off lately. Although the two have not confirmed their wedding day yet, it is sure that the lovebirds are sure to achieve the marriage milestone soon. Just on Friday evening, the actor was also seen visiting his ladylove’s house and the reason is reported to be their wedding outfit trail. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet day. But we sure know that Vicky will make for the most dashing dulha this wedding season. Here, we have curated a few photos of the star rocking ethnic looks that prove Kaushal will look nothing less than royalty on his big day.

Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram & Saurab Dalvi photography