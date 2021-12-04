Vicky Kaushal’s traditional looks prove he will be the most dashing dulha

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the major talk of the town off lately. Although the two have not confirmed their wedding day yet, it is sure that the lovebirds are sure to achieve the marriage milestone soon. Just on Friday evening, the actor was also seen visiting his ladylove’s house and the reason is reported to be their wedding outfit trail. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet day. But we sure know that Vicky will make for the most dashing dulha this wedding season. Here, we have curated a few photos of the star rocking ethnic looks that prove Kaushal will look nothing less than royalty on his big day.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram & Saurab Dalvi photography
This picture was shared by Vicky on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Donning a light Kurta, the star has matched it with a stunning traditional vest. Perfectly gelled hair and an infectious smile rounded off his look.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Here, Vicky has donned a black traditional Kurta which is paired with matching dhoti pants. Traditional footwear and a quirky caption that read, “kala-sha-kala” completed his post.
Another photo of the actor that sees him beaming in the joy of Diwali celebration. Here, the actor opted for a simple yellow kurta which can be one of the perfect fit to attend a Haldi ceremony.
In this picture, the actor can be seen donning a bright navy blue sherwani featuring heavy embroidery work and some shimmer. He paired this gorgeous ethnic fit with white pyjamas.
Photo Credit : Amandeep Kaur Instagram