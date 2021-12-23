Vicky Kaushal to Tara Sutaria, Check out the Breakthrough actors in 2021

Kartik Aaryan had already won hearts in the romantic-comedy genre but made a surprising turn this year with Dhamaka. The talented actor proved his versatility in the hard-hitting drama and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Kriti Sanon, took on the role of a surrogate mother this early in her career; a bold risk that paid off and how! The young superstar not only shouldered the film and had the critics and audiences raving about her performance in Mimi, but also shouldered a sensitive concept of surrogacy.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Making us believe that there's a revolutionary lying within all of us, Vicky Kaushal gave us another composed, mature yet riveting performance in Udham.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
If there was one name who captivated us with her sheer screen presence, it was Tara Sutaria. The young actress completely justified her role in a mainstream commercial film like Tadap.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria/Instagram
The film was a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and shouldered the film with a significant message. Chhorii made many realize that it was high time we start recognising Nushrratt as a proficient actor.
Photo Credit : Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Constantly at odds with entrenched patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail to fight for what she believes in. The actress stood out and made an impact minus the theatrics, even in the haunting silences.
Photo Credit : Vidya Balan/Instagram
Fatima has always been a versatile actor but her nuanced portrayal in the anthology Ajeeb Daastans only went on to cement her position as one of the finest actors in the country.
Photo Credit : Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
The force behind Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar, nailed everything from the boxing sequences to the emotional scenes that needed vulnerability. The actor went right down to the skin of the character and underwent a physical transformation for the role; to not just play Toofaan but become Toofaan.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar/Instagram