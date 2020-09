1 / 7

Vicky Kaushal met his little fan and their expressions won the internet

Vicky Kaushal has managed to conquer more hearts with his endless trail of "lockdown" photos. The 32-year-old actor became the nation's sweetheart with his movies. The star has some intriguing films in his kitty; there is Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar; he is all set to reunite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the historical drama Takht by Karan Johar, where Vicky will portray Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, according to some reports. The actor recently took to his Instagram story to share the current book he is reading. The book that has kept Vicky hooked on is Shoe Dog: A memoir by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight. His past movies which include Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan and Sanju made him one of the most promising actors of the Indian film industry. In 2019, for Uri: The Surgical Strike, he even received the Best Actor Award at the 66th National Film Awards. We really miss spotting him in the city and today we have these throwback photos of the Raazi actor with a kid. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani