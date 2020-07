1 / 9

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's photos with his family

Nation’s latest crush Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in a biopic as the freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, after which the Masaan actor will star as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a time period film Takht. It is a historical drama directed by Karan Johar, which features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also committed to reuniting with Aditya Dhar and Meghna Gulzar in an action film about the mythological character ‘Ashwatthama’ and also in a biopic of India’s finest field Marshal officer Sam Manekshaw, respectively. The Raazi star posted his first look as Sam Manekshaw on Instagram and has the Bollywood as well as the nation in praises for the accurate replication of the character. Professionally, the actor is busy with his prolonged list of films, but that has never constrained the actor from spending time with his family. The Nation Film Award winner for best actor is in lockdown lately with his family consisting of his parents and his younger brother. For those who do not know the actor, he is especially very close to his mom and his social media handle speaks for it as he makes sure to spend quality time with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram