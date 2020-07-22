/
/
/
Vicky Kaushal gets papped with new hairstyle post salon visit; Aditya Roy Kapur poses outside dubbing studio
Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur are amongst the most popular stars in Bollywood and millions of girls swoon over their charming good looks. The stars were papped in the city a couple of hours ago at their stylish best! Check out photos.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2751 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 22, 2020 04:40 pm
1 / 13
Check out Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur's latest pics
Vicky Kaushal rules the hearts of millions of girls out there and has been one of the 'national crushes' of the country. Although he made his foray into films like Masaan and Zubaan, the actor's major rise to fame came with Alia Bhatt co-starrer Raazi and his big breakthrough was URI: The Surgical Strike. The film made him a rage nationwide and the country couldn't get enough of his charming good looks. The actor will be soon seen in Shoojit Sircar's next Udham Singh biopic and the biopic of the very brave Sam Manekshaw. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is also one of the most desirable and charming actors in the industry. From versatility, talent to good looks, he's got it all. The actor started his career with London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish before getting his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. He has been unstoppable ever since as he acted in a lot of amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu to name a few. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer ensembles Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt and Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2 and the posters of the film have created a major buzz among the netizens. The actors stepped out in the city a couple of hours ago and looked super stylish! While Vicky stepped out for a salon visit, Aditya was papped post his dubbing session. Check out photos.
2 / 13
Giving that adorable look!
Vicky Kaushal posed for a picture at the salon post getting a new haircut and we are loving it!
3 / 13
Hairstyle on point
That new haircut is worth checking out.
4 / 13
The uber-cool look
URI actor was dressed in a plain black tee teamed up with a pair of denim.
5 / 13
Sneakers that grab eyeballs
Vicky opted for a pair of blue sneakers to complete his look.
6 / 13
Good looks, good looks and good looks
The actor enjoys a massive female fan following that is head over heels in love with his alluring good looks.
7 / 13
Candid click
This is indeed an amazing candid click.
8 / 13
Aditya Roy Kapur spotted by shutterbugs
Malang actor was papped post his dubbing session.
9 / 13
Striking a pose
He patiently waited and posed for the paps.
10 / 13
Picture perfect
Aditya's pic is a perfect snap.
11 / 13
A casual look on point
Fitoor actor made a style statement as he was dressed in a pair of loose pants and a blue printed shirt with hand-prints on it.
12 / 13
Waving to the paps
Isn't this pic Insta-worthy?
13 / 13
The necessary precautions
Both the actors made sure to have their masks on as they made a run in the city.
