Vicky Kaushal gets papped with new hairstyle post salon visit; Aditya Roy Kapur poses outside dubbing studio

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur's latest pics

Vicky Kaushal rules the hearts of millions of girls out there and has been one of the 'national crushes' of the country. Although he made his foray into films like Masaan and Zubaan, the actor's major rise to fame came with Alia Bhatt co-starrer Raazi and his big breakthrough was URI: The Surgical Strike. The film made him a rage nationwide and the country couldn't get enough of his charming good looks. The actor will be soon seen in Shoojit Sircar's next Udham Singh biopic and the biopic of the very brave Sam Manekshaw. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is also one of the most desirable and charming actors in the industry. From versatility, talent to good looks, he's got it all. The actor started his career with London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish before getting his breakthrough role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. He has been unstoppable ever since as he acted in a lot of amazing films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi Daawat-E-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jannu to name a few. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer ensembles Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt and Malang co-starring Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The actor will be back with his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming sequel of Sadak 2 and the posters of the film have created a major buzz among the netizens. The actors stepped out in the city a couple of hours ago and looked super stylish! While Vicky stepped out for a salon visit, Aditya was papped post his dubbing session. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani