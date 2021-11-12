Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Mera Naam to Big B's Silsila: 5 films that had the 'woh' angle between 'Pati & Patni'

It was only today that Karan Johar announced his upcoming film starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Penekar and Kiara Advani. Going by the poster and the character description, Vicky will be playing the role of a married man named Govinda. Bhumi will be playing the role of his wife and Kiara will be playing the role of his girlfriend.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
This film also saw the entry of the other woman in a happy marriage. Kartik Aaryan plays the husband who gets married to Bhumi Pednekar. The marriage that starts on an exciting note starts getting boring an that is when Ananya Panday's character enters in their lives and makes it spicier bringing the extramarital affair into the picture.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Everything was perfect in Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage until she falls for Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Although this film did not do that well at the box office yet most of the fans loved the movie.
Photo Credit : YouTube
One of the most loved films in this genre was this yesteryear film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. In this film too the trio are involved in a love triangle. Big B and Rekha's character fall in love but situations are such that Big B gets married to Jaya Bachchan that leads to a situation where a 'woh' enters in between 'Pati and Patni'.
Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Rambha starrer Gharwali Baharwali was a comedy film that had Anil's character getting married to both the actresses. The film focusses on how he manages to balance his life between Gharwali and Baharwali.