Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Mera Naam to Big B's Silsila: 5 films that had the 'woh' angle between 'Pati & Patni'

4 / 5

Silsila

One of the most loved films in this genre was this yesteryear film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. In this film too the trio are involved in a love triangle. Big B and Rekha's character fall in love but situations are such that Big B gets married to Jaya Bachchan that leads to a situation where a 'woh' enters in between 'Pati and Patni'.

Photo Credit : YouTube