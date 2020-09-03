Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu to Shibani: Celebs who spoke up for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

1 / 8

List of celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Since the unprecedented demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar. The late actor's death is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, Rhea had spilled important details about her relationship with the late actor. She had admitted to living with Sushant for some time. Rhea further mentioned that they were planning to get married by the end of this year as well. Later, in more developments related to the case, SSR's father made several accusations against her. In an interview, Rhea opened up about her side of story as well. The actress has been getting trolled by the netizens. Many celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan and others expressed their support for the Jalebi actress and also questioned the vilification by the media. Speaking of that, here's taking a look at the list of celebs who spoke about the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram