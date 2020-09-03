Home
Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu to Shibani: Celebs who spoke up for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Since the unprecedented demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar. Take a look at the celebs who spoke in support to the actress.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 03:46 pm
  • 1 / 8
    List of celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty

    List of celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty

    Since the unprecedented demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar. The late actor's death is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, Rhea had spilled important details about her relationship with the late actor. She had admitted to living with Sushant for some time. Rhea further mentioned that they were planning to get married by the end of this year as well. Later, in more developments related to the case, SSR's father made several accusations against her. In an interview, Rhea opened up about her side of story as well. The actress has been getting trolled by the netizens. Many celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan and others expressed their support for the Jalebi actress and also questioned the vilification by the media. Speaking of that, here's taking a look at the list of celebs who spoke about the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Lakshmi Manchu

    Lakshmi Manchu

    Lakshmi Manchu took to Twitter and expressed that the media has made a monster out of Rhea and asked them to refrain from being cruel towards her. "I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. I am pinned by what we have become. How are we being authentic and if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm spending up for my colleague," she wrote.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Sharing Lakshmi Manchu's post, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and wrote that while she did not Sushant or Rhea personally, one only has to be human to understand that it is wrong to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya took to Twitter and questioned how the media has turned the death of SSR into a circus by the media. She even urged everyone to show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen as she backed the Jalebi actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Shibani Dandekar

    Shibani Dandekar

    Shibani also released a statement and questioned the torture of Rhea and her family by the media after Sushant's death. She added that she has known Rhea since she was 16 years old and that over the past few months, she has seen how the "kindest warmest people" of her family have been subjected to "unimaginable trauma."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Vishal Dadalani

    Vishal Dadlani

    Vishal responded to Shibani's post writing, "You're a rock, @shibanidandekar. I'm proud of you, and lucky to count you among my very few friends. While I don't really know Rhea, it's heartbreaking to watch her be victimised by evidence-free conjectures in the media just so they can distract India from the real issues of Covid, China, the total failure of this government and the collapse of our Economy. Good on you for standing strong."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Vijay Varma

    Vijay Varma

    Vijay Varma, too, reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you for voicing this! I feel so ashamed of being a part of such a sick society where a woman is subjected to such a torture while everyone just watches with glee or are not allowed to speak and live in fear."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Minissha Lamba

    Minissha Lamba

    While speaking to ETimes, Minissha stated, “Post Rhea’s interviews, which to me, resonated with truth and reason and logic, I could not just sit anymore and be quiet. Give a human being the dignity of undergoing investigations without us pronouncing judgement based on conjecture, rumour and gossip.”

    Photo Credit : Twitter

