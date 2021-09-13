Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal’s PHOTOS are relationship goals

1 / 6

Pictures of Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal leaving fans awestruck

Vidyut Jammwal is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry. He is often praised for his on-screen work and fitness regimes, making fans fall in love with him even harder. The actor has been making the headlines for his love story with Nandita. The two set the internet on fire when they were papped at the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, where Vidyut Jammwal is shooting for the Sequel of Khuda Haafiz. Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia even hinted through her official social media handle the same day that Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal have taken their relationship to the “next level”, leaving fans awestruck. A source close to the couple also revealed that Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal have gotten engaged in Agra. Here are the pictures of Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal, giving relationship goals. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Vidyut Jammwal Instagram