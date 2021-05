1 / 6

Vidyut Jammwal's lesser-known facts

Vidyut Jammwal is a popular actor in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the action thriller, Force. Vidyut played the negative character for which he received many awards and accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Having successfully created a huge fanbase for himself in Bollywood, Vidyut Jammwal also appeared in many South Indian movies, making the South audiences praise him for his performances. In 2019, Vidyut Jammwal made the headlines for playing the lead character in American director, Chuck Russell’s Bollywood directorial debut, Junglee that went ahead to become a commercial success. Vidyut’s Commando 3 that also released in 2019 was a success too. Even though his fans and followers know everything about his current professional and personal life, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Vidyut Jammwal that the people would want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla