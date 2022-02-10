5 PHOTOS that show Vijay Deverakonda’s transformation into a boxer for Liger

1 / 6

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger journey

Vijay Deverakonda fans are hardly able to control their excitement to see him as a stammering kickboxer in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The Telugu actor has been working really hard to get into the skin of his character and his effort is evident. With rigorous workouts and hardcore training, he has managed to drop a tremendous amount of weight in the last couple of months to look like an athlete. Vijay Deverakonda even attended mixed martial arts classes in Thailand to nail his part in the sports drama. He has been sharing glimpses from his journey throughout the process of Liger and it is inspirational. Actors are known to undergo some changes to fit into their character, but Vijay Deverakonda has taken it a notch higher. The entire team of Liger seems like a close-knit family and their hard work and creative prowess will be put to test shortly. Let us witness Vijay Deverakonda’s transformation into a kickboxer.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram