1 / 5

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday from Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s next pan Indian film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, is one of the most anticipated films. The first look and Vijay’s and Ananya’s chemistry has created a lot of curiosity among the movie buffs about what is in store. Although no poster of the lead actor has been released so far, the photos from the sets of Liger are too hard to miss. They promise fresh chemistry and love on the screen as a new pair, which will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood and Ananya's debut in South. While this fresh pair is already creating a lot of buzz, take a look at these pics that show what a visual treat it will be to watch Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on the big screen.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram