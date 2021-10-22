5 PHOTOS of Vijay Deverakonda that prove he is heartthrob of Tollywood

1 / 5

All the right to be called as heartthrob of Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda did films like Nuvvila, Life Is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam but gained stardom by playing the lead role in the 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu. Subsequently, Vijay has established himself as a leading actor of Telugu cinema by starring in lead roles in critical and commercial successes such as Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018), some of which rank among the list of highest-grossing Telugu films. Vijay is known for his bold personality and often called as Rowdy of Telugu film industry. The heartthrob actor has a huge fan following among the youth for acting performances, his unique fashion sense and down to earth nature. He has an immense craze for his speeches too, the way he talks is what the youth die for. The whole youth connects to Vijay as a person and as an actor like no one else. His fan following among women is also unmatchable, he is one of most desirable actor in the industry. Take a look at the pics that prove why he is called as 'heartthrob of Tollywood.'

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram