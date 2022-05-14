5 photos of Vijay Deverakonda swooned fans with his stylish new short hair look

1 / 5

Vijay Deverakonda- the handsome hunk

Dreaming to be an actor and crossing over every block with struggle and efforts is an achievement. Vijay Deverakonda is one such actor who achieved a milestone with Pelli Choopulu(2016.) He rose to stardom for his power packed performance in Arjun Reddy(2017) and the film bought him an instant cult following. Beginning his career with short films to be nicknamed as the Rowdy star of the industry, Vijay Deverakonda won hearts of the Telugu audience. Known for his versatile acting, Vijay is one of the kindest and sweetest souls of the industry. The actor is all set to foray into Bollywood and make a mark with his upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan base and also has a great sense of fashion. He has an aura to any look with confidence, be it casual or formal, with short or long hair. However, after 2 final years the actor changed his look from long hair to short. He cut his hair recently and went for a short hair look, which is making women swoon over him. The handsome hunk looks incredibly and we just can't take our eyes off. On that note, let's take a look at 5 stunning pics of Vijay Deverakonda in his new avatar.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram