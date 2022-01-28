5 PHOTOS of Vijay Deverakonda that will make you fall in love with his smile

1 / 5

Vijay Deverakonda and his cute smile

The Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda is arguably one of the biggest rising stars in the South Indian film industry who is all set to make his debut in Hindi also with his next Pan India movie Liger. Having made his debut in Ninnila(2011,) it was his role in the movie Life Is Beautiful(2012,) which got him recognition. It was his boy next door looks and effervescent charm that landed him an effective cameo in the Nani starrer movie Yevade Subramanyam(2015). He finally scored a hit with the breakthrough movie Pelli Choopulu(2016,) in which his charm and his looks paired with his comedy timing mesmerised the audience and the critics alike. He broke the shackles of his boy next door image with his gritty yet natural portrayal of a doctor who is in love with his junior and has anger management issues in the movie Arjun Reddy(2017). There was no stopping Vijay Deverakonda after the success of Arjun Reddy as he scored multiple blockbusters like Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala and World Famous Lover. With stardom, Vijay Deverakonda grew as the most desirable actor, his handsome looks and bright smile make women fans go gaga. Seems like his smile is favourite asset of Vijay too as he shared many pics on social media flaunting it and we thought why not take a look. They will definitely make you weak in the knees. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram