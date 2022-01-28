5 PHOTOS of Vijay Deverakonda that will make you fall in love with his smile

The Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda is arguably one of the biggest rising stars in the South Indian film industry who is all set to make his debut in Hindi also with his next Pan India movie Liger. Having made his debut in Ninnila(2011,) it was his role in the movie Life Is Beautiful(2012,) which got him recognition. It was his boy next door looks and effervescent charm that landed him an effective cameo in the Nani starrer movie Yevade Subramanyam(2015). He finally scored a hit with the breakthrough movie Pelli Choopulu(2016,) in which his charm and his looks paired with his comedy timing mesmerised the audience and the critics alike. He broke the shackles of his boy next door image with his gritty yet natural portrayal of a doctor who is in love with his junior and has anger management issues in the movie Arjun Reddy(2017). There was no stopping Vijay Deverakonda after the success of Arjun Reddy as he scored multiple blockbusters like Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala and World Famous Lover.
With stardom, Vijay Deverakonda grew as the most desirable actor, his handsome looks and bright smile make women fans go gaga. Seems like his smile is favourite asset of Vijay too as he shared many pics on social media flaunting it and we thought why not take a look. They will definitely make you weak in the knees. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
This pic is pure delight as Vijay can be seen flaunting his big bright smile in a formal look. What a nice combination.
Vijay loves flaunting his smile and happiness too as he captioned this pic as 'Because I'm happy' posing amid beautiful nature.
Vijay Deverakonda is also known for sartorial choices as he can slay any look to perfection and this tie-dye outfit is an example. The actor looks handsome in tie-dye co-ord set with his smile, the ultimate oomph factor.
Vijay Deverakonda is a dog lover as he is the happiest with his pet dog Stormi. This pic broke the internet for its cuteness and fans couldn't just stop looking at the duo.