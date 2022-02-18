5 South celebs who are fitness freaks & major inspiration

Health and fitness are some of the most important aspects of human life. Being both physically and mentally fit is a necessity to survive the current condition. Celebs always sweat out to be fit as well as keep themselves in great shape. These South celebs are fitness freaks and work out as often as they can. They also advocate the prominence of leading a healthy lifestyle. These celebs also share their workout pictures and videos on social media and motivate fans to stay fit always.
From Vijay- Rashmika's ardent gym lovers to Pooja Hegde for yoga, South celebs try to stay with different exercise and they deserve your attention on Monday as they serve all the right motivation for fitness. Here are some of the fittest South celebs who will inspire you to work out more and lead a healthy life.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Rashmika gets papped at the gym almost every day. The actress never misses out to work out, how much ever late it gets in the night, it is a must for her. From weightlifting to squats, she does everything like a pro.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as we all know has always been very passionate about fitness. He leaves no stone unturned to maintain his body fit and healthy even at the age of 70.
Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram
Pilates, yoga, boxing? You name it and Pooja does it all. The actress is so adherent to fitness that she doesn't even miss it even on vacations.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Samantha has the most unique fitness routine as she had tried hands-on aerial yoga, plant-based exercise, pilates, heavyweights, medication and others. She follows a very healthy lifestyle and the results we see are nothing less than astonishing.
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram