5 Times Vijay Deverakonda set the Internet on fire with his stylish looks

Vijay Deverakonda's stylish look

Vijay Deverakonda established himself as one of the most bankable young stars in Tollywood. He is one of the bold actors who broke all the stereotypes and entertained the audience with his brilliant acting. Marking his debut with Ninnila(2012,) the Rowdy star garnered country-wide attention for his modern cult classic Arjun Reddy(2017). Since then, he enjoys a dedicated and loyal fanbase over the years. Vijay Devarakonda who is emerging as the dream boy of young women in South India is among the most wanted actors in Telugu. He is one of the few actors from the film industry who can carry any look with confidence and ease. He is known for his quirky and gutsy fashion choices. Take a look at all the times the actor set the internet on fire with his stunning looks.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand