5 Times Vijay Deverakonda set the Internet on fire with his stylish looks

Vijay Deverakonda established himself as one of the most bankable young stars in Tollywood. He is one of the bold actors who broke all the stereotypes and entertained the audience with his brilliant acting. Marking his debut with Ninnila(2012,) the Rowdy star garnered country-wide attention for his modern cult classic Arjun Reddy(2017). Since then, he enjoys a dedicated and loyal fanbase over the years.
Vijay Devarakonda who is emerging as the dream boy of young women in South India is among the most wanted actors in Telugu. He is one of the few actors from the film industry who can carry any look with confidence and ease. He is known for his quirky and gutsy fashion choices. Take a look at all the times the actor set the internet on fire with his stunning looks.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Vijay looked super handsome in his athletic outfit. He wore a beige jacket with black shorts, which are perfect for the gym and chilled weather.
The actor's look is all about being unconventional and flaunting his dapper style in formal look at the same time. He sure knows how to turn enough heads with his style statement.
Nobody better than Vijay Deverakonda can pull off a quirky look. He makes sure to dress up according to his mood and yet again, he turns enough heads with his style statement in a semi-formal look
The Arjun Reddy star like always was seen in his coolest avatar and we cannot stop talking about it. One can see, Vijay is sporting a joggers set paired with a sweatshirt and a pink beanie.