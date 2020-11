1 / 9

Traditional looks of South actors

Vijay Deverakonda's success in his latest film, World Famous Lover, has again won hearts. He's making a Bollywood debut rumors make us even more anxious to see the star in a Hindi movie. His blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie but the actor became a superstar overnight with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the movie. Since then it's being just back to back hits for the talented actor who started off his career in theatre being the son of Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao Vijay was inclined towards the creative field since a very early age. The actor is not only a talented actor but he is also an entrepreneur and a singer The actor will soon be seen sharing screen space in the next of Puri Jagannadh with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday. Their BTS pictures have already broken the internet and also pictures of the duo returning from Madh Island spoke volumes about their chemistry. It is not wrong to say that he no longer is just a South superstar but a nationwide heartthrob and his unconventional style statements never fail to make headlines. As Diwali is right around the corner we have these interesting looks of the actor along with few other South celebs that you can totally get inspired from for your desi look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani