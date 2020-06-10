Kiara Advani & Vijay Deverakonda's THROWBACK PICS will make you want to see them in a movie

1 / 8

When Kiara and Vijay were snapped in Mumbai at a party

Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda are amongst the finest and most popular stars in the industry. Talking about Kiara Advani, she is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest and most sought after superstars down south. He is versatile, insanely talented, charming and possesses an impressive personality. Vijay made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvvila. However, his rise to fame was his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. Ever since, he has been unstoppable as he delivered some fantastic films like Geetha Govindam, Mahanati and Yavade Subramanyam. Now, when you think of both the stars, what links them is their film, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Vijay Deverakonda starred in blockbuster Arjun Reddy that was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Last year, the two of them were snapped together by the paparazzi as they came out from the residence of well - known celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. They were also accompanied by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Kiara Advani looked amazing as she wore a grey jumpsuit teamed up with a loose white shirt. Vijay kept it simple as he wore a blue shirt and black joggers. Karan Johar, on the other hand, wore a printed red jacket teamed up with a pair of denim. Although the two of them haven't collaborated for any movie so far, after seeing the pictures we do hope for them to come together for some movie in the mere future! Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani