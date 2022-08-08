Liger Promotions: 5 PICS of Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday that show their coolest camaraderie

1 / 6

Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday the coolest co-stars

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be making his pan-India debut with the highly-awaited sports drama, Liger. The Arjun Reddy star has given his all to this action drama. Besides working on his body, he has also worked on his speech. As the film is all set to reach the theatres on the 25th of August this year, VD and the leading lady Ananya Panday are now focused on promoting. From Mumbai to Pune to Ahmedabad, the new co-stars in town are spending their charm all across the country. One thing in common in all these events is the great rapport between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. These two have been seen enjoying each other's company for the last couple of weeks. On this note, let us see some of the key moments from its promotional journey of Liger.

Photo Credit : Instagram