PHOTOS: 5 celeb inspired airport looks that are total steal worthy

Celebs never miss a moment to stay stylish. From workouts to the airport, South celebs like to keep their outfits super fashionable and head-turning worthy. However, each attire comes with a touch of comfy, which is the best part. Celebrities like to travel in style and comfort. And every time, they take their fashion game a notch higher with their chic sartorial choices. From co-ord sets to tie-dye prints, take a look at the celebrities who aced their airport look.
Airport fashion shows the variance in looks, it can be minimal or be all extravagant. Airport looks are our favourite category as our celebrities show so much variance in their look. From wearing leather pants to trench coats, from stilettos to sneakers, from sarees to kurtas, there’s barely anything our celebs haven’t experimented with their outfits. Check out these celeb inspired airport looks which are pure goals and total steal worthy.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Pooja looks stunning in baggy wide-leg pants with a multicoloured top, leaving her tresses open and subtle makeup. The actress nailed the airport look to perfection and we took notes.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna was recently papped at the Mumbai airport sporting a pink tracksuit with silver chappals. The actress looked ready to dive into her work. This is not the first time, the Kirik Party star has managed to look flawless with minimum makeup. The star knows how to nail the simple look well.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah was spotted wearing a green bralette teamed with baggy distressed denim jeans and an orange bomber jacket. She completed her look with silver sneakers and her favourite Chanel bag.
He opted for black trousers pants and paired them up with a monochrome shirt. With black sunglasses and slip on, he completed the look.