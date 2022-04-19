PHOTOS of South celebs with their families

Updated on Apr 19, 2022 10:06 PM IST
   
    Vijay deverakonda family

    Family pics of celebs

    Family is the utmost important thing in this world. A family makes us grounded and whenever we need their help and guidance, they are always there! The unspoken words among family members always hold a lot of meaning. Celebs who are always busy with shooting schedules, always make sure to spend time with family by playing games, watching television, cooking, working out together and the best thing is posting it on social media so that their fans can enjoy it too. It is always nice to watch our Celebs with their real spouses, parents, brothers, cousins and grandmothers, unlike the reel ones which we always see on the big screen. With these family pictures of celebs, this statement, ‘Family is the best thing in this world’ will prove correct.

    Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

    Chiranjeevi, RAM cGARAN FAMILY PIC

    Konidela Family

    The ultimate must do on the festival is to get a perfect family picture.

    Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram

    Mahesh Babu family pic

    Mahesh Babu

    This family doesn’t need anything to describe. The cutest family of Tollywood.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

    Allu Arjun and his family

    Allu Family

    What are birthdays without the whole family celebrating it like a festival? Looks like the Allu family totally agrees.

    Photo Credit : all

    Anushka Shetty with parents

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka’s bright smile with her mom and dad can light up the room. How cute is this?

    Photo Credit : Anushka Shetty Instagram

    Manchu family pic

    Manchu Family

    The Manchu family shares a close bond with each other. The Manchu is a real joint family, always together.

    Photo Credit : Lakshmi Manchu Instagram