Quarantine Diaries: Here's what KGF star Yash, Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda and others are up to

Quarantine Diaries of South celebs

As we all know the government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight the battle against COVID-19. People have self-quarantined and spending time with their families at home. Many are investing a lot of time in cooking, painting and doing household chores while at home. Interestingly, celebs are keeping things positive by sharing their workout videos and some interesting photos. Many are even interacting with their fans Live on social media. Self-quarantine has given us all the time to explore our hidden talents like trying hands at cooking and doing household chores. Rashmika Mandanna, KGF star Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan among other South celebs are utilizing this time at their best. Some of our South Indian stars are taking to social media and sharing about how they are making self-quarantine interesting. Take a look below.

Photo Credit : Instagram