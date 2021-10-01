Raashii Khanna to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 best gym looks of the South actors that set major goals

Health and fitness is one of the most important aspects of human life and celebs surely believe in it. Being both physically and mentally fit is a necessity to survive the current condition. South celebs exercise to be fit as well as keep themselves in great shape. These actresses are fitness freaks and work out as often as they can. They also advocate major fashion goals along with fitness goals. South celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and others are often papped at gyms in their best athleisure wear. Here are some of the fittest South celebs who will inspire you to work out and give fashion cues too.
Celebs always make sure to look their best on every occasion, be it on the gym or red carpet. Not just with the fit body but also with their gym wear, south celebs give major inspo in many things. Here take a look at some of the best-dressed celebs at the gym.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Raashii Khanna is the best when it comes to athleisure wear. The actress always dresses the best for the gym as she flaunts her toned body and abs.
Rashmika Mandanna is one celeb who often gets papped at the gym. She sets major goals in every gym look, be it in tights or comfy sweatshirts.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Pooja Hegde opts for a simple yet casual look for the gym. However, she adds a twist to the looks with unique touch accessories. Although her favourites are Louis Vuitton or Gucci bags.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Varun Tej likes to keep it casual for the gym in shorts and t-shirts.