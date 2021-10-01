Raashii Khanna to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 best gym looks of the South actors that set major goals

1 / 5

Best gym looks

Health and fitness is one of the most important aspects of human life and celebs surely believe in it. Being both physically and mentally fit is a necessity to survive the current condition. South celebs exercise to be fit as well as keep themselves in great shape. These actresses are fitness freaks and work out as often as they can. They also advocate major fashion goals along with fitness goals. South celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and others are often papped at gyms in their best athleisure wear. Here are some of the fittest South celebs who will inspire you to work out and give fashion cues too. Celebs always make sure to look their best on every occasion, be it on the gym or red carpet. Not just with the fit body but also with their gym wear, south celebs give major inspo in many things. Here take a look at some of the best-dressed celebs at the gym.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand