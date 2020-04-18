Take cues from Vijay Deverakonda on how to look dapper in a suit; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Vijay Deverakonda in a suit

Vijay Deverakonda is one popular celebrity down South. The actor is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming film 'Fighter' which stars Ananya Panday as a leading lady. Ananya and Vijay's pictures have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. Fans are more than excited to watch their chemistry. With spectacular performances in Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover and more, Vijay has earned a name for himself in the industry. Apart from his versatility as an actor, Vijay also often creates a buzz due to his offbeat style. The heartthrob's stylish looks are always a talk of the town. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Vijay's fashion choices always grab attention. The actor certainly has a good outlook on fashion. When it comes to rocking a well-tailored suit, Vijay does it with ease and how! A suit works like a charm and he knows how to effortlessly rock it! On that note, here's a look at times he donned suits and looked dapper AF.

Photo Credit : Instagram