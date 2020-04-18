Home
Take cues from Vijay Deverakonda on how to look dapper in a suit; See PHOTOS

Vijay Deverakonda certainly has a good outlook on fashion. When it comes to rocking a well-tailored suit, Vijay does it with ease and how! On that note, here's a look at times he donned suits and looked dapper AF.
  • 1 / 7
    Vijay Deverakonda in a suit

    Vijay Deverakonda in a suit

    Vijay Deverakonda is one popular celebrity down South. The actor is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming film 'Fighter' which stars Ananya Panday as a leading lady. Ananya and Vijay's pictures have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. Fans are more than excited to watch their chemistry. With spectacular performances in Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover and more, Vijay has earned a name for himself in the industry. Apart from his versatility as an actor, Vijay also often creates a buzz due to his offbeat style. The heartthrob's stylish looks are always a talk of the town. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Vijay's fashion choices always grab attention. The actor certainly has a good outlook on fashion. When it comes to rocking a well-tailored suit, Vijay does it with ease and how! A suit works like a charm and he knows how to effortlessly rock it! On that note, here's a look at times he donned suits and looked dapper AF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    The actor is looking beyond handsome in a simple white suit. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    The actor effortlessly pulled off a pink suit and proved no can beat his style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Men In Black

    Men In Black

    The actor is looking dashing in a black suit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Dapper as always

    Dapper as always

    For his movie's promotional event, Vijay donned a grey checkered suit and looked absolutely dapper.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Classy

    Classy

    For an event in the city, Vijay donned a suit and paired it with a green tie from Bespoke Men's Fashion. He rounded off his classy look with Steve Madden shoes.

    Photo Credit : Ramana

  • 7 / 7
    This look deserves full marks

    This look deserves full marks

    The actor can never go wrong when it comes to black and white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

