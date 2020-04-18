/
Take cues from Vijay Deverakonda on how to look dapper in a suit; See PHOTOS
Vijay Deverakonda certainly has a good outlook on fashion. When it comes to rocking a well-tailored suit, Vijay does it with ease and how! On that note, here's a look at times he donned suits and looked dapper AF.
Vijay Deverakonda in a suit
Vijay Deverakonda is one popular celebrity down South. The actor is currently creating a buzz due to his upcoming film 'Fighter' which stars Ananya Panday as a leading lady. Ananya and Vijay's pictures have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. Fans are more than excited to watch their chemistry. With spectacular performances in Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover and more, Vijay has earned a name for himself in the industry. Apart from his versatility as an actor, Vijay also often creates a buzz due to his offbeat style. The heartthrob's stylish looks are always a talk of the town. Be it red carpet events or airport looks, Vijay's fashion choices always grab attention. The actor certainly has a good outlook on fashion. When it comes to rocking a well-tailored suit, Vijay does it with ease and how! A suit works like a charm and he knows how to effortlessly rock it! On that note, here's a look at times he donned suits and looked dapper AF.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Handsome as hell
The actor is looking beyond handsome in a simple white suit. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
If only looks could kill
The actor effortlessly pulled off a pink suit and proved no can beat his style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Men In Black
The actor is looking dashing in a black suit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dapper as always
For his movie's promotional event, Vijay donned a grey checkered suit and looked absolutely dapper.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Classy
For an event in the city, Vijay donned a suit and paired it with a green tie from Bespoke Men's Fashion. He rounded off his classy look with Steve Madden shoes.
Photo Credit : Ramana
This look deserves full marks
The actor can never go wrong when it comes to black and white.
Photo Credit : Instagram
