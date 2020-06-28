/
Tara Sutaria to Kiara Advani: Which actress would you like to see romance Vijay Devarakonda? COMMENT NOW
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Having said that, tell us in the comments section which Bollywood actress would you like to see him romance!
Updated: June 28, 2020 01:04 pm
Comment and tell us which actress do you want to see pair up with Vijay
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest and most sought after superstars down south. He is versatile, insanely talented, charming and possesses an impressive personality. Vijay made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvvila. The actor also starred in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy that was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Vijay is also adored and loved by many including the Bollywood celebs. He will be soon seen opposite Ananya Panday in the movie tentatively titled Fighter. Ananya shared her experience in an interview and said, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries based on language
. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. The film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can." The actor is also a favourite of many Bollywood actresses who have often opened up about their desire to work with him. Speaking of which, comment below and let us know which actress would you like to see him work with next!
Janhvi Kapoor
On Koffee With Karan, when asked about the South Indian star she would like to work with, Janhvi said that she would like to do a film with Vijay. She added by saying that she also finds him attractive.
Alia Bhatt
Alia picked Vijay Devarakonda as the most glamorous man on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019.
Kiara Advani
During one of her film promotions, speaking of Arjun Reddy and Vijay's performance, Kiara said, "I am a huge fan of Vijay Devarakonda," adding to that she said, "I loved Vijay in the film. He is an outstanding actor. Even Shalini was quite good in the movie. Both of them lived their roles."
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Vijay are both doing extremely well in their careers. They are amongst the most popular stars and enjoy a great fan following. Their film together would surely be a blockbuster!
Tara Sutaria
Reportedly. Tara turned down Arjun Reddy's remake Kabir Singh which was later pulled off by Kiara Advani. Having said that, we would surely want to see the stars in a film together someday!
