South actors who played the roles of teachers in movies

Vijay Deverakonda has been blessing our feed with some adorable snaps of his pet and himself. The latest being a funny video where he and his pet doggo Storm can be seen howling at each other. Vijay Deverakonda is not a name just limited to Tollywood now, the actor is a fan favourite all over the world thanks to his movies. Arjun Reddy was not only a hit among the Telugu audience but also was watched by his fans everywhere. The Tollywood industry got a fresh hit pair in the form of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Though Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie, the actor rose to fame with his staggering performance as Arjun Reddy in the film. Since then, the talented actor has had back to back hits. He started off his career in theatre. He is the son of the Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. His role in the movie Geetha Govindam was a hit due to the impeccable performance of the actor as a teacher and his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. The 5th of September every year marks a special bond in the life of everyone. The reason being, the celebration of one of the purest bonds of a teacher and a pupil. Over the years several stories in the Indian film industry have been inspired by this bond. As we celebrate this day today, take a look at these South actors who played the roles of teachers on screen.

Photo Credit : Youtube