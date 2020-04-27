X
Vijay Deverakonda: 10 looks to steal from the actor to keep the quarantine beard post lockdown

As the Quarantine beard trends, we have these amazing looks sported by actor Vijay Deverakonda which can help you can style up your bearded look post the lockdown.
    Vijay Deverakonda is here to inspire you for your post lockdown looks

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda surely knows how to make Sundays better. The actor shared a useful video for all his fans on his social media on how to be a "real" man and instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the South superstar make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. Moving on with his day, he advised his fans to drink ample amounts of water and goes on to do dusting of his home. Vijay Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. The rumours of him making a Bollywood debut are making us even more impatient to see the star in a Hindi film. The actor will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. Their BTS pictures have already caused a storm on the internet with their chemistry in the photos. The actor's immense popularity all across the nation was due to the most popular Telugu movie worldwide, Arjun Reddy which got remade in Bollywood and Kollywood as Kabir Singh and Adithya Varma. Though Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie, the actor rose to fame with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the movie. Since then it's being just back to back hits for the talented actor who started off his career in theatre being the son of Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao Vijay was inclined towards the creative field since a very early age. The actor is not only a talented actor but he is also an entrepreneur and a singer. While Kabir Singh grossed more than 300 crores, Shahid gained a lot of appreciation despite the numerous controversies of the movie. Vijay became even more popular in Bollywood post-Kabir Singh. His social media and recent photos have broken the internet. As the lockdown increases, there are several challenges on social media that are getting viral every day, for example the pillow challenges and the Tik Tok question answers sessions. Another thing that is growing immensely popular is the no-shave quarantine period or what men are calling the quarantine beard. With millions of men following this trend, it has become an insanely popular thing on social media. Vijay who is one of the most stylish men in the South film industry is often someone who never fails to create headlines with his experimental looks. The actor is often seen with a beard in most of his social media pictures and today we have these photos of the star which can help you style your look post lockdown to sport your quarantine beard.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tips for a party look

    Rock an all-black look like the actor in a blazer, black shirt and pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sport a vibrant colour for your vacay look

    Vijay in a yellow ad navy blue holiday vest as he enjoys shooting sessions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sport a hat for a classic look like the star

    The actor sports a striking cool striped shirt with a hat and looks classy as ever.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Play with colours and mix up your look

    The actor in an orange tee with cargo pants.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Opt for checkered prints

    For that extra dash of hotness, this look gets full marks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Go for a chromatic look

    The actor in a black and white look for his airport look

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Cooler colours are always a winner

    We absolutely agree with this picture and the actor's charming smile is just unmissable here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mix shades of muted colours

    The actor in a light blue shirt and grey beanie for a casual outing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    A wedding look

    Sport a neutral colour instead of bling this summer for the next wedding you need to attend.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Experiment with head bands

    Vijay in a black headband and a classic white tee with a grey jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

