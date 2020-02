1 / 6

Can't wait for this collaboration and we have our reasons why!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gave us the first glimpse of their upcoming project together. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the Hindi version of the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Welcoming Ananya to the team, the filmmaker shared a warm post with their behind the scene pictures and captioning it as, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture@DharmaMovies@PuriConnect#PCfilm#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda". This will be the first time Vijay will be sharing the screen space with Ananya and we can't wait to see their chemistry in the movie as these photos have already started breaking the internet. As we continue crushing over this new on-screen pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, check out these 5 reasons why we can't wait for the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

Photo Credit : Instagram