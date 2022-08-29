Vijay Deverakonda and his love for black

1 / 6

Vijay Deverakonda's innate love for black

Vijay Deverakonda is steadily and carefully establishing his position as a fashionista with every appearance. The Liger actor has a personal sense of style that manages to make heads turn. From his ever-famous 'Liger' chappals to his long hair, everything about his appearance has made headlines in the recent past. VD has been keeping the fashion mongers hooked with the promotional wardrobe for his last release, Liger. From formal to casual, to ethnic, the Arjun Reddy actor can nail any ensemble. However, when we put his style sense under the microscope, we find that Vijay Deverakonda has a special place in his closet for black. It may be a promotional event, an airport look, or a party OOTN, the Dear Comrade actor has time and again given tips on how to rock a black attire with absolute ease. On this note, let us visit these impressive looks of Vijay Deverakonda in black.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram