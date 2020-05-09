Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda Birthday special: Find out why exactly is the nation obsessing over the South superstar

Vijay Deverakonda Birthday special: Find out why exactly is the nation obsessing over the South superstar

Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today and on his birthday check out why the nation is obsessed with the Telegu superstar.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 16
    Why do we love Vijay Deverakonda?

    Why do we love Vijay Deverakonda?

    Vijay Deverakonda is turning 31 years old today, the Telugu actor is all set to ring in this birthday with his family in quarantine this year. The actor recently shared a video on how to use this quarantine effectively to help your family and be safe. His "real" man video shared these useful tips of how instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. He made the headlines after posting a video online about a website that allegedly published a false piece of news about the star. His video received support from top actors including among others Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna. Vijay Deverakonda has mentioned in a recent development that he was considering making it legal. Vijay Devarakonda has overtaken top Tollywood heroes like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas by getting 7 million Instagram followers. Allu Arjun has 6.7 million followers, with Mahesh Babu having 4.6 million followers. Vijay Deverakonda's success in his latest film, World Famous Lover, has again won hearts. He's making a Bollywood debut rumors make us even more anxious to see the star in a Hindi movie. His blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie but the actor became a superstar overnight with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the movie. Since then it's being just back to back hits for the talented actor who started off his career in theatre being the son of Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao Vijay was inclined towards the creative field since a very early age. The actor is not only a talented actor but he is also an entrepreneur and a singer The actor will soon be seen sharing screen space in the next of Puri Jagannadh with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday. Their BTS pictures have already broken the internet and also pictures of the duo returning from Madh Island spoke volumes about their chemistry. It is not wrong to say that he no longer is just a South superstar but a nationwide heartthrob and today on his birthday, find out what are the things we love about the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    His on screen die hard romance

    His on screen die hard romance

    Yes! We would love to date a person who loves us with all he has just like his characters on screen.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 16
    His intense performances on screen

    His intense performances on screen

    We love all the intense scenes where he reveals his angry young man side on the big screen

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    His smile

    His smile

    Ruling the hearts of millions of girls all across the nation with his smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    His versatility as an actor

    His versatility as an actor

    In the romantic drama, Worl Famous Lover he played the role of three different characters in the movie. His roles always make us fall in love with the characters he portrays on screen.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 16
    His down to earth nature

    His down to earth nature

    The actor is a very humble and shy guy in real life and you can see the same through his interviews.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    His perfect etiquette as a gentleman

    His perfect etiquette as a gentleman

    His quarantine video about staying healthy and being useful to the family during this time is an example.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    His charming personality

    His charming personality

    The actor hs impressed us and also various biggies of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar who wanted to cast the actor in a Hindi film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    How he never forgets his roots

    How he never forgets his roots

    The actor in traditional attire for the puja at his new house.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 10 / 16
    His chemistry game

    His chemistry game

    His sizzling chemistry with almost every female actress who stars opposite him is just unbelievable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    How family always comes first

    How family always comes first

    The actor has expressed how his main priority has always been his family before and after becoming a star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    How he isnt afraid to speak his mind

    How he isnt afraid to speak his mind

    Be it talking about his views or his characters in movies, the actor has always been bold enough to speak whats in his mind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    His impeccable fashion choices

    His impeccable fashion choices

    He is the most experimental male actor in terms of fashion in the South film industry and we love this fact.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    His sweet nature with his fans

    His sweet nature with his fans

    The actor never fails to thank his fans at every platform.

    Photo Credit : twitter

  • 15 / 16
    The fact that he is MULTI talented

    The fact that he is MULTI talented

    Vijay owns a clothing line, he is also a talented writer. Vijay Deverakonda has also tried his hand at singing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    His notable charity work

    His notable charity work

    The actor donates a large amount of his earning to various foundations and recently started the Deverakonda foundation which helps the Coronavirus affected families and buys basic groceries and essential food items.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

