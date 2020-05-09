Vijay Deverakonda Birthday special: Find out why exactly is the nation obsessing over the South superstar

1 / 16

Why do we love Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda is turning 31 years old today, the Telugu actor is all set to ring in this birthday with his family in quarantine this year. The actor recently shared a video on how to use this quarantine effectively to help your family and be safe. His "real" man video shared these useful tips of how instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. He made the headlines after posting a video online about a website that allegedly published a false piece of news about the star. His video received support from top actors including among others Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna. Vijay Deverakonda has mentioned in a recent development that he was considering making it legal. Vijay Devarakonda has overtaken top Tollywood heroes like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas by getting 7 million Instagram followers. Allu Arjun has 6.7 million followers, with Mahesh Babu having 4.6 million followers. Vijay Deverakonda's success in his latest film, World Famous Lover, has again won hearts. He's making a Bollywood debut rumors make us even more anxious to see the star in a Hindi movie. His blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie but the actor became a superstar overnight with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the movie. Since then it's being just back to back hits for the talented actor who started off his career in theatre being the son of Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao Vijay was inclined towards the creative field since a very early age. The actor is not only a talented actor but he is also an entrepreneur and a singer The actor will soon be seen sharing screen space in the next of Puri Jagannadh with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday. Their BTS pictures have already broken the internet and also pictures of the duo returning from Madh Island spoke volumes about their chemistry. It is not wrong to say that he no longer is just a South superstar but a nationwide heartthrob and today on his birthday, find out what are the things we love about the star.

