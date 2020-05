1 / 7

When Vijay Deverakonda revealed his Taurus side

Vijay Deverakonda has been a game-changer in the Telegu film industry with his movie Arjun Reddy which became the most popular Telegu movie worldwide. Though Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie, the actor rose to fame with his stunning performance as Arjun Reddy in the film. Since then, the talented actor has had back to back hits. He started off his career in theatre. He is the son of the Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor recently shared a useful video for all his fans on his social media on how to be a "real" man and instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. There are constant rumours of him making his Bollywood debut every now and then but we are still looking forward to an official announcement from the actor's side surely someday soon. Deverakonda will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. Their BTS pictures have already caused a storm on the internet with their chemistry in the photos. Vijay who is in quarantine with his family will be celebrating his birthday this month. And as we speak, we have these photos of the actor which shows that he is a true Taurean man. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram