Actors who played dual roles on screen

Vijay Deverakonda has endlessly been leaving virtual treats for his fans this lockdown. His name is not just limited to Tollywood now, the actor is a fan favourite all over the world thanks to his movies. Arjun Reddy was not only a hit among the Telugu audience but also was watched by his fans everywhere. The Tollywood industry got a fresh hit pair in the form of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Though Arjun Reddy was not Vijay Deverakonda's debut movie, the actor rose to fame with his staggering performance as Arjun Reddy in the film. Since then, the talented actor has had back to back hits. He started off his career in theatre. The actor also making headlines back in July as reports suggested he might be starring in the Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer where he is up for playing Tovino Thomas' part. Uptill now due to the ongoing pandemic, he has one release in 2020, World Famous Lover which was a Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by Kranthi Madhav starring Vijay Deverakonda with Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead the female leads and produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. This was also the first movie where the actor played multiple roles in the same movie and managed to charm his audience yet again. Today take a look at these other actors who aced their double roles in movies too.

Photo Credit : Youtube