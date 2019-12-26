Home
From Vijay Deverakonda to Naga Chaitanya, check out THESE unseen photos of the South actors with their mothers

Right from Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya to Ram Charan, several South Indian actors are ruling hearts right now. Today, take a look at South Indian actors' pictures with their mothers.
  • 1 / 11
    South actors with their moms

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Facebook

  • 2 / 11
    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the top actors down South. The actor rose to prominence for his breakthrough performance in Arjun Reddy. He is also popularly known for his performance in Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala and more. On the personal side, Vijay is very close to his mother. He keeps sharing pictures with his mom on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Naga Chaitanya

    Naga Chaitanya who is popularly known for his films Venky Mama, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Premam among others is a mummy's boy. Though he is not much active on social media, Chaitanya's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni keeps treating us with her hubby's special moments with his mom.

    Photo Credit : Facebook

  • 4 / 11
    Ram Charan

    Ram Charan who is one of the most loved actors down South is close to his mom. The actor even dedicated his first Instagram post to his mom by sharing a beautiful picture with his mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Rana Daggubati

    How cute is this snap of Rana with his mom! Shared on mother's day, Rana captioned this snap as, "This is for you Amma!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Mahesh Babu

    Here's a rare snap of Mahesh Babu with his mom Indira Devi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Allu Arjun

    Allu is an active social media user. The actor shared this pic on Twitter and wrote, "1st selfie with mom".

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 11
    Dhanush

    Here's Dhanush's happy moment with his mom!

    Photo Credit : Facebook

  • 9 / 11
    Thalapathy Vijay

    Vijay's selfie with his mom is too cute to miss!

    Photo Credit : Facebook

  • 10 / 11
    Dulquer Salmaan

    Here's a picture perfect selfie from Dulquer's family dinner!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Tovino Thomas

    Sharing this picture on Mother's Day, Tovino wrote, "No conditions apply, when it's Mother's love. Everything else in life has had its ups and downs, yet mothers keep on being mothers, no matter what, with an unending goodness that can make the whole world right for us. Saluting every mother in this world for how great she is."

    Photo Credit : Facebook

