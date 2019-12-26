/
From Vijay Deverakonda to Naga Chaitanya, check out THESE unseen photos of the South actors with their mothers
Right from Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya to Ram Charan, several South Indian actors are ruling hearts right now. Today, take a look at South Indian actors' pictures with their mothers.
Mamta Naik
South actors with their moms
Right from Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan among others, several South Indian actors are ruling hearts right now. The actors never fail to wow us with their commendable performances in movies. Being praised by several fans all across the world for brilliant performances in films, not much is known about their personal life. Some South Indian actors have kept their personal life private very well. They keep us updated about their upcoming projects all the time. Today, take a look at South Indian actors' pictures with their mothers.
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the top actors down South. The actor rose to prominence for his breakthrough performance in Arjun Reddy. He is also popularly known for his performance in Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala and more. On the personal side, Vijay is very close to his mother. He keeps sharing pictures with his mom on social media.
Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya who is popularly known for his films Venky Mama, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Premam among others is a mummy's boy. Though he is not much active on social media, Chaitanya's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni keeps treating us with her hubby's special moments with his mom.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan who is one of the most loved actors down South is close to his mom. The actor even dedicated his first Instagram post to his mom by sharing a beautiful picture with his mother.
Rana Daggubati
How cute is this snap of Rana with his mom! Shared on mother's day, Rana captioned this snap as, "This is for you Amma!"
Mahesh Babu
Here's a rare snap of Mahesh Babu with his mom Indira Devi.
Allu Arjun
Allu is an active social media user. The actor shared this pic on Twitter and wrote, "1st selfie with mom".
Dhanush
Here's Dhanush's happy moment with his mom!
Thalapathy Vijay
Vijay's selfie with his mom is too cute to miss!
Dulquer Salmaan
Here's a picture perfect selfie from Dulquer's family dinner!
Tovino Thomas
Sharing this picture on Mother's Day, Tovino wrote, "No conditions apply, when it's Mother's love. Everything else in life has had its ups and downs, yet mothers keep on being mothers, no matter what, with an unending goodness that can make the whole world right for us. Saluting every mother in this world for how great she is."
