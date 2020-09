1 / 8

Photos of Vijay Deverakonda's home

Vijay Deverakonda's popularity is not just limited to the South audience anymore. The Arjun Reddy fame actor Vijay Deverakonda is winning hearts with his performances on screen and the rumours of him making a Bollywood debut are making us even more impatient to see the star in a Hindi film. The actor's immense popularity all across the nation was due to the movie, Arjun Reddy which got remade in Bollywood as well as in Tamil under the names Kabir Singh and Adithya Varma. While Kabir Singh grossed more than 300 crores and Shahid gained a lot of appreciation despite the numerous controversies of the movie. The Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy is to be released on November 2019. Vijay's fan base increased overnight after the release of Arjun Reddy. This lockdown the actor shared a useful video for all his fans on his social media on how to be a "real" man and instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. Moving on with his day, he advised his fans to drink ample water. Vijay Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. There are constant rumors of him making his Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed yet. He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. Today we have these snaps of the actor which gives us an insight into his lavish home in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda's instagram