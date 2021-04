1 / 6

Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious home's photos

Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular South actor who has been making headlines for his upcoming film, Liger. The actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this movie that is being directed by Puri Jagannadh where he has been cast to play the lead character opposite Ananya Panday. In the first poster of this awaited movie that was released a couple of months ago, the Tollywood star was seen dressed as a boxer promising a “nationwide madness guaranteed” to all of his fans and followers. Scrolling through Vijay Deverakonda’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that the actor can be seen doing an intense workout that proves how hard the actor is trying to get under the skin of the character that he will be playing in this movie. Vijay Deverakonda is also expected to be working with the director Shiva Nirvana for an awaited Telugu project that will be backed by Dil Raju. Vijay Deverakonda has made a great career for himself and has built a beautiful and lavish house for him and his family in Hyderabad. Here are pictures of Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish house in Hyderabad. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram