/
/
/
Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: South actors are OBSESSED with this accessory when they travel
Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: South actors are OBSESSED with this accessory when they travel
Vijay Deverkonda, Mahesh Babu to Prabhas share a common love for this one accessory and we love when they sport the same for their airport look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1376 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 11, 2020 12:33 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12