Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: South actors are OBSESSED with this accessory when they travel

One accessory South actors love to sport while travelling

Vijay Deverakonda is one celebrity who kept fans entertained this lockdown. The actor is also making headlines as he might be starring in the Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer where he is up for playing Tovino Thomas' part. The actor shared a useful video for all his fans on his social media on how to be a "real" man and instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. Moving on with his day, he advised his fans to drink ample water. Vijay Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. There are constant rumors of him making his Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed yet. He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. The actor became immensely popular after his film Arjun Reddy which got remade in Bollywood and Kollywood as Kabir Singh and Adithya Varma. Vijay is undoubtedly one of the most stylish leading actors in the South film industry and is someone who never fails to create headlines with his experimental looks. We have however found his common love for one accessory he always has while he travels and turns out Vijay is not the only South celeb who is obsessed with this particular accessory. Take a look at these photos to know more.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand