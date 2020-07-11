Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: South actors are OBSESSED with this accessory when they travel

Vijay Deverkonda, Mahesh Babu to Prabhas share a common love for this one accessory and we love when they sport the same for their airport look.
1376 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 12:33 pm
  • 1 / 12
    One accessory South actors love to sport while travelling

    Vijay Deverakonda is one celebrity who kept fans entertained this lockdown. The actor is also making headlines as he might be starring in the Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer where he is up for playing Tovino Thomas' part. The actor shared a useful video for all his fans on his social media on how to be a "real" man and instead of wasting time during quarantine, how one should be productive and keep their surroundings clean and also help their loved ones with daily chores and stay safe. In the video, we saw the Tollywood star make mango ice cream for his family. The star also shared eco-friendly ways to throw garbage by reusing old bags. Moving on with his day, he advised his fans to drink ample water. Vijay Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. There are constant rumors of him making his Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed yet. He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. The actor became immensely popular after his film Arjun Reddy which got remade in Bollywood and Kollywood as Kabir Singh and Adithya Varma. Vijay is undoubtedly one of the most stylish leading actors in the South film industry and is someone who never fails to create headlines with his experimental looks. We have however found his common love for one accessory he always has while he travels and turns out Vijay is not the only South celeb who is obsessed with this particular accessory. Take a look at these photos to know more.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 12
    Varun Tej

    Varun Tej

    Yes ! We are talking about the infamous cap which South stars love to add to their airport looks. Mukunda star here is seen donning a black cap to his winter travel look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 12
    Prabhas

    Prabhas

    Baahubali star Prabhas adds a cap to his all black look here.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 12
    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan with his goofiness at the airport looking delightful as always.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 12
    Mahesh Babu

    Mahesh Babu

    Mahesh Babu here is seen busy in a conversation as he gets ready to board his flight.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 12
    Ram Pothineni

    Ram Pothineni

    Telegu actor Ram Pothineni looks dapper in his white tee, grey pants and of course the black cap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 12
    Rana Daggubati

    Rana Daggubati

    Rana Daggubati in a trendy casual look with a white tee and blue shirt for his airport look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 12
    Ram Charan

    Ram Charan

    Ram Charan looks stunning in his superstar avatar as he sports a cool jacket for his travel look paired with a cap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 12
    Dhanush

    Dhanush

    Dhanush compliments his dapper look in a black outfit with a backpack and a black cap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 10 / 12
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly the CEO of donning caps in her airport look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 11 / 12
    Nani

    Nani

    Nani in his signature style as he steps out of the airport donning a cap.

    Photo Credit : kamlesh nand

  • 12 / 12
    Akhil Akkineni

    Akhil Akkineni

    Akhil Akkineni looks handsome as ever in his cool blue look with a beige cap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

