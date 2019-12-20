Home
Vijay Deverakonda’s phenomenal acting in THESE films made him an overnight star; Check it out

Vijay Deverakonda is the latest sensation of Tollywood, with his remarkable movies. We bring you some of his best works in the industry and has got him all the fame amongst the public.
16580 reads Mumbai Updated: December 21, 2019 10:08 am
  • 1 / 5
    Vijay Deverakonda is the latest sensation of Tollywood, with his remarkable movies. Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu fame hero are one of the few Indian actors who has proved his mettle by determination and hard work while keeping himself grounded. Making his debut at a young age after trying his hands on theatre work, Vijay is also known widely, for his role as ‘Rishi’ in the 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam. Many youngsters look untie him as an inspiration, not because of his roles, but as a person, since the time he opened up in an interview about his values, and ambitions. He is one of the most humble persons in the industry and has a huge fan following. His upcoming movie World famous Lover has already created a buzz among the public, and we can’t wait to see him perform while winning our hearts again at the same time. From the National Award-winning Pelli Choopulu in 2016 to Mahanati and Taxiwala in 2018, the actor has already made great progress in various spheres. We bring you some of his best works in the industry and has got him all the fame amongst the public :

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    Arjun Reddy

    A short-tempered house surgeon Arjun gets indulged into drugs when his girlfriend is forced to marry another person.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 5
    Dear Comrade

    When a student union leader falls for a state-level cricketer, his anger issues come into question, as it threatens their love story.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 5
    Pelli Choopulu

    The arranged meeting of Prashant (Vijay Deverakonda) and Chitra (Ritu Varma) is an urban rom-com in a modern setting, where traditional values still have a stronghold.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 5
    NOTA

    A gripping political story, where Varun (Vijay Deverakonda) is forced to be the CM due to circumstances where his father had to resign, is indeed a must watch as the story also focuses on the political environment of the country.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

