1 / 6

Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter goes on floors today

After his remarkable performance in Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda has emerged as the latest sensation of Tollywood. The Pelli Choopulu fame hero is one of the few Indian actors who has proved his mettle by sheer perseverance and determination while keeping himself grounded. He has been a part of several theatre works and has been known widely for his role as ‘Rishi’ in the 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam. Many youngsters look up to him as an inspiration not because of his on-screen characters, but as a person, since the time he has opened up in an interview about his values and ambitions. The actor has a massive fan following and is one of the most humble persons in the film industry. His upcoming movie World Famous Lover is being highly talked about among the public and we can’t wait to see him perform while winning our hearts again at the same time. From the National Award-winning Pelli Choopulu in 2016 to Mahanati and Taxiwala in 2018, the actor has traded us with great movies. As Vijay continues to impress us with his on-screen energy and acting, we bring you his upcoming movies, we look forward to this year.

Photo Credit : Instagram